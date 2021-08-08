“10 PSA Plants, PICU To Fight Covid In Ludhiana”- says Punjab Chief Secy

Chandigarh:

In order to further augment the health infrastructure for successfully taking on the possible third Covid wave, ten pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants and paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) have come up in Ludhiana district.







This was stated by the Chief Secretary, Ms Vini Mahajan, while addressing, ‘Naman’ — a gratitude ceremony to honour Covid warriors, in Ludhiana on Saturday.







She said of the 10 PSA plants with a capacity of 5,500 LPM (litre per minute), the work on two such plants has already been completed while the remaining would be made functional within this month. A PICU at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana would also be ready by next week.







Appreciating the efforts of the district administration in successfully coming over the first and second Covid waves, the Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the fact that 50 per cent eligible population of the district has received either single or both doses of Covid vaccine, which would help fight effectively the possible wave of the pandemic in future, if any.







She directed the district authorities to continue with the sampling on a large scale to test, trace, and treat the virus patients at an early stage.







She disclosed that for early identification of new Covid variants emerging as a key component in the fight against the pandemic, a new genome sequencing laboratory would soon start functioning at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Patiala.







The Chief Secretary launched a software for collection of data for surveillance for possible third Covid wave in Ludhiana. A similar facility was already available in Mohali and Gurdaspur.







Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary felicitated Covid warriors at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in recognition of their tireless efforts in the fight against the virus.







Lauding the frontline healthcare warriors for their stellar role and working relentlessly to serve mankind during the Covid pandemic, the Chief Secretary said these warriors played a vital role in the fight against Covid besides saving precious lives from the deadly virus.







She stressed that the indomitable spirit demonstrated by them was an inspiration for others to help and save the people from the infection.







Ms Mahajan said the war against pandemic was most difficult as the enemy was invisible but the exemplary services rendered by the doctors, paramedical staffers and the healthcare workers were commendable and beyond appreciation.







The Chief Secretary said these warriors had brought hope among the people by serving humanity when the dreaded virus was taking its toll and they worked hard for long hours in treating the patients. She said it was only due to the exemplary services of Covid warriors that none of the outsider virus patients coming to Punjab was denied treatment in both waves.







She also asked all the hospitals to work in tandem with the respective administration in the districts for effective containment and management of the Covid pandemic and its future repercussions.







The Chief Secretary also inaugurated a newly constructed boys’ hostel in DMCH. She presided over the annual convocation of DMCH and handed over degrees to the young graduates. She congratulated the young doctors for achieving the milestone and motivated them to serve humanity, especially the underprivileged ones.







A one-minute silence was observed for those who lost their lives due to Covid.







Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agarwal, and MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal were also present.







The doctors from DMCH, CMC, Oswal Hospital, SPS Hospital, Fortis Hospital, IMA Ludhiana, besides general duty assistants, ambulance drivers, security, control room employees, dietary services, physiotherapists, nursing staff and others were honoured during the event.







Related