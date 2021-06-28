Punjab to hold written examination for posts of Librarian on July 18

Chandigarh: Written Examination for School librarian vacancies in Punjab School Education department ( Secondary education) would be conducted on July 18, 2021. It was informed by Chairman, Subordinate Services Selection Board Raman Behl.



Chairman Behl informed in detail that elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the examination on Sunday. He said that after checking the educational documents in counseling of the successful candidates of written examination, the recommendations of the eligible candidates will be forwarded to the department for issuance of appointment letters.



Mr. Behl said that while adhering to the policy of impartiality, transparency and Ghar Ghar Rozgar Scheme of the Punjab Government, the Board would install modern tech tools such as jammer, biometric, videography etc. in the examination and the recruitment would be carried out purely on merit basis.

Related