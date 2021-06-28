Punjab Police begins Free Physical Test Coaching for the aspirants for Sub-Inspectors & Constables Recruitments

Chandigarh: With recruitments of Constables, Head Constables and Sub-Inspectors are around the corner, the Punjab Police has embarked on providing free coaching and training sessions of Physical Screening Test (PST) for the candidates aspiring to join the Police force.







Following the directions from Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta, all the CPs/SSPs have organised a Special Run and Training in Long Jump and High Jump in Police Lines and Training Centres in their respective districts on Sunday to kickstart the free coaching for various physical trial events. Thousands of candidates, including male and female candidates, signed up for the free coaching and joined the Special Run on Day 1.







The development came few days after the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that Application Forms for the recruitment of 4362 Constables, including 2016 in District Cadre and 2346 in Armed Cadre of Punjab Police will go live in mid-July 2021 and OMR based MCQ Written Test will be held on 25-26th September, 2021.







DGP Dinkar Gupta said that with Public Spaces, Public Parks, Stadia and Police Lines grounds had already been thrown open for the practice/preparation, the Police will also provide trained manpower, including coaches and required sports equipment including high jump stand/mattresses and long jump infrastructure for the practice of candidates.







He said that the coaching classes, which will be held under the supervision of drill instructors, will have two sessions including in morning and evening.







“The idea behind initiating these free coaching sessions is to give fair and equal opportunity to every prospective candidate to participate in the upcoming Police recruitments,” said DGP Dinkar Gupta, adding that PST is an integral part of the recruitment process.







The PST consists of 3 physical trial events, including 1600 metre run, high jump and long jump. However, the parameters for Physical Screening Test would be different for Female candidates and Ex-Servicemen.







The DGP said that the free coaching classes will be continued till the recruitment process is underway and any candidate interested in joining the free coaching could contact the concerned district Police. Nodal officers are being nominated for every district for this purpose.







According to the information, Punjab Police has already initiated a recruitment process for direct appointment of 824 Sub-Inspectors, 787 Head Constables, 7788 Constables in different cadres.







DGP Dinkar Gupta also exhorted the youth of Punjab to seize the opportunity and start preparations for the Written and Physical Screening Test in the right earnest. He assured the aspirants that the Police recruitments would be carried out in an absolutely fair and transparent manner.







Meanwhile, keeping in view the present covid pandemic situation, district police units have been advised to carry out all the activities outdoors besides ensuring the compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Related