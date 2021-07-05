Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Ensureing Continuous Quality Power Supply To Farmers

Chandigarh: Continuing its all-out efforts to enhance quality power supply hours to farmers, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Sunday supplied on average 10.3 hours of electricity across the state for paddy operations.



The Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed to ensure unhindered supply to agriculture sector at all costs, and the department is working round the clock to ensure maximum electricity availability for crop operations, the Chief Managing Director (CMD) PSPCL A Venu Prasad stated here today.



The overall state average supply time has increased from 9.8 Saturday to 10.3 hours Sunday, the PSPCL CMD further pointed out.



Citing data of electricity time supplied to agriculture operations on Sunday, the CMD said that average supply hours for Border Zone comprising Gurdaspur, Sub Amritsar and Taran Tarn was 14.7 hours, while Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur & Nawanshahar districts of the North Zone received on average 11.0 hours of supply on the same day against 12.4 and 10.3 hours respectively on Saturday.



Similarly, farmers of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar and Mohali districts

that form the South Zone got on average 10.2 hours of electricity supply during the same period, a PSPCL spokesperson said.

