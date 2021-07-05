Chief Minister Chouhan Madhya Pradesh plants saplings at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted saplings of Rudraksh, Belpatra and Vidya (Morpankhi) at Shri Ram Van being developed at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat. On this occasion, the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s wife, Smt. Sadhana Singh also planted a sapling. Shri Ram Van is being developed by Ram Aastha Mission at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat. Plants of 70 species of trees found in Madhya Pradesh will be planted in Shri Ram Van. This is the 45th project of Ram Aastha Mission in Madhya Pradesh.





Related