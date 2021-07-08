Punjab Recognised As Top Performer By Centre In Reducing Compliance Burden

Chandigarh: Punjab has been recognised as one of the top performing states in reducing compliance burden (RCB) exercise.







This recognition was given by the Centre at a meeting chaired by the Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday. The Union Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Giridhar Aramane recognised Punjab’s Anti-Red Tape Act, 2021, as a revolutionary initiative taken by any state government in the country.







Punjab Chief Secretary, Ms Vini Mahajan, while presenting the progress of the state on the RCB exercise, said 94 per cent of total 521 compliances identified to be reduced by different state government departments have already been implemented in the first phase, while more compliances to be done away with identified for the second phase were on track as per the DPIIT defined timelines.







Punjab also presented the implementation of high impact reforms during the meeting such as system generated deemed approvals, auto renewal of consents based on self-certifications, decriminalisation by establishment of oversight committee under the Environmental and Boiler Acts, grant of in-principle approvals to new MSMEs solely based on self-certifications, online issuance of permits and passes for liquor transportation, and abolition of annual registration of rice mills.







“To further expedite the progress of reforms, regular reviews at the highest level with concerned departments are being taken,” added the Chief Secretary.







Pertinently, the objective of the RCB exercise was to reduce the compliance burden in areas that have an adverse impact on time and cost of businesses and citizens.







The Niti Aayog CEO requested the participating states and the Union Ministries to identify the redundant laws and rules to scrap the same.







Ms Mahajan suggested the DPIIT to share the compendium of compliances already reduced by different state governments and the Union Ministries for the overall betterment of the businesses and citizens in the country.







From Punjab, the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Investment Promotion Alok Shekhar, Invest Punjab CEO-cum- RCB state nodal officer Rajat Agrawal, Labour Commissioner Praveen Thind, and DGR Director Parminder Pal Singh.

Related