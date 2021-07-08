Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla felicitated by Delegation of Aggarwal

Chandigarh: A delegation from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh Aggarwal Samaj met Punjab School Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla to felicitate him for his marvellous contribution to Aggarwal samaj. Members of the delegation also appealed inclusion of Maharaja Aggarsain’s biography in the curriculum of schools.



Dozens of office bearers of Aggarwal Samaj today met Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla at the Punjab Bhawan led by Vijay Bansal, Minister for National Organization of All India Aggarwal Sammelan (North India in charge), former Chairman Haryana Government and thanked Vijay Inder Singla for the steps taken for the betterment of the Aggarwal society.



Mr. Vijay Bansal said that fulfilling the demand of Akhil Bharti Aggarwal Sammelan and of the entire Aggarwal community, Mr. Singla had set up Aggarsain Chair in Punjabi University Patiala in 2017 with his untiring efforts for which a grant of Rs. 4 crore was also given. With this, the students will now be able to research the life of Maharaja Aggarsain and obtain PhD degree.



Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla assured that action would be taken to meet their demands. Mr. Singla also assured that the funds would be utilized for providing scholarships to the students of Aggarwal community.



Mr. Vijay Bansal said that Aggarwal Samaj is thankful to Mr. Singla for naming the road connecting the Jahaz Haveli after Diwan Todar Mall. He said that Diwan Todar Mall had secured a place by laying gold coins for the funeral of the two youngest sons of the 10th Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.



The Aggarwal community also appealed the inclusion of a biography of Maharaja Aggarsain in the school curriculum. Mr. Singla assured to include it in the curriculum of any class while revising the syllabus.



On the occasion, Tarsem Mittal, Aggarwal Samaj Sabha Punjab President Dr. Ajay Kansal, Bhagwan Das Mittal, Ramesh Gupta, Satish Bansal, Rakesh Garg, Vikas Garg, Dharampal Singla, Naveen Bansal, Kewal Krishan Singla, Deepanshu Bansal, Suminder Garg, Davinder Gupta, DR Singla, Yashpal Garg, Ram Kumar Singla and Anil Garg were also present.

Related