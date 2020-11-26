Punjab National Bank Celebrates Constitution Day

New Delhi: The nation’s leading public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), today celebrated 71st Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour and acknowledge the contribution of the Founding Fathers of the Constitution.

This year the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led the nation in reading the Preamble. In line with this, our MD & CEO Shri CH S.S Mallikarjuna Rao, Executive Directors Sh Sanjay Kumar Sh Agyey Kumar Azad and Chief Vigilance Officer Sh Vijay Kumar Tyagi read out the Preamble at the PNB Head Office in New Delhi at 11:00 am. The respective divisions of the PNB HO joined the leadership in reading the preamble while adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

The Constitution Day was celebrated at PNB offices across the nation. The one lakh employees of PNB read out the Preamble from their respective offices. The law division also organized talks and webinars on constitutional values and fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution.

PNB abides by the duties bestowed in the Constitution and encourage citizens to play their part in strengthening the Indian Democracy.

