“Community Meeting held to Make Berhampur a Low Waste City on Green Action Week”

Berhampur: Berhampur, ‘Wall of Sharing’ practice platform has been inaugurated by Mr. Amar Deep Singh, Senior Programme Officer of CUTS-International with presence of Mr. Bibhu Prasad Sahu, Secretary YSD designed by Youth for Social Development, a local NGO in Berhampur. Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and the RWA and people in the community have been responsible to maintain the platform.

The ‘Wall of Sharing’ is a simple concept that’s fast catching up across India a concept of circular economy. The message on the wall is plain and clear – “If you have something in excess, leave it here. What you need, take from here.” People from all walk of the society come and share their belongings in the wall and the ones in need, pick up things for their use. This is the third Wall of Sharing in Berhampur now at Dhobabandhahuda Slum has been inaugurated by Mr. Amar Deep Singh of CUTS-International. This has been developed by Youth for Social Development in partnership with the Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Community Meeting arranged to create awareness on low waste, no use of plastic and sharing community. More than 60 people from the Dhobabandhahuda slum, the members of Resident Welfare Association and YSD team have been participated. Participants signed pledge for sharing community and create low waste. Saplings were distributed by YSD to create a green environment in the RAY colony and make it a waste free slum.

Youth for Social Development is a part of the Green Action Week-2020 Sharing Community theme supported by the CUTS-International and Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Sweden since 2017. YSD has been persistently campaign to create awareness on collaborative consumption and citizen participation in making Berhampur a green and low waste city. It has bring city dwellers, civil society, city government, business, media and other stakeholders together to spread the idea and practice of ‘sharing community’ and ‘circular economy’ in Berhampur. YSD project coordinator Mr. Chandan Kumar Sahu, Mr. Tapas Kumar Patra and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sahoo coordinated the entire initiate.

