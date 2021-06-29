Punjab MP Ravneet Bittu tenders unconditional apology before SC Commission

Chandigarh: Member Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, today tendered its unconditional apology before the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes.



Informing in this regard here today, the Chairperson of the Commission Mrs. Tejinder Kaur said that in his written explanation, Mr. Bittu tendered unconditional apology and told that his intention was not to insult anyone and If his statement had hurt anyone’s feelings then he offered unconditional apology.

