In a major technological momentum, JNPT inaugurates 2 Mobile X-ray Scanners

Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port in a major technological push and with a vision to enhance the port’s efficacy, inaugurated 2 Mobile X-ray Scanners at NSICT & APMT. The mobile scanners were inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, and Pr. Commissioner of Customs, Shri U. Niranjan, JNCH, in the presence of the stakeholders and Trade representatives.

Three Mobile Container Scanners one each for the three Terminals of JNPORT viz. JNPCT, DPWorld and APMT were procured through IPA and installed by Port at the total project cost of 101 Crores. Out of these three scanners, one Scanner was rolled out for operation on 30.03.2021. In addition to this, Port is also installing one Drive through Container Scanner for BMCTPL at the total cost of Rs. 46.25 Crores. Presently 75% work for this project is completed and same is expected to be operational by March, 2022.

Increasing efficiency at the Port, the new Mobile Container Scanner will scan up to 20 containers per hour, thereby helping the EXIM community move their goods faster. These mobile scanners will also help inspect the containers inside the Terminal premises, giving the security agencies an advantage to take appropriate action before the container is allowed to exit. This facility will benefit trade, as DPD containers can be allowed directly from the Port after examining the same with the help of new mobile scanners. The scanning process will also be faster, ultimately saving time and cost for all the stakeholders.

Speaking on the launch, JNPT Chairman, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS said, “The newly inaugurated mobile x-ray scanner facility will help scan the containers inside the terminal premises; thus, security agencies will have the advantage of taking appropriate action before the container is allowed to exit. These scanners will help enhance our efficiency and considerably reduce import dwell time due to independent scanning facilities for each Terminal.”

These measures will help the port be at par with technologically advanced global ports augmenting JNPT’s stature to be among the leading container ports in the world.