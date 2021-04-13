Punjab Health Department Appoints 50 Specialist Doctors in the Ongoing Recruitment Drive

Chandigarh: In a major fillip to the Punjab Health infrastructure Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu today handed over appointment letters to 50 Medical Officers(Specialist).Out of these 12 are Medicine Specialist, 21 Anesthesia specialist,13 Pediatricians, 4 chest and T.B. specialists.



Disclosing more about this recruitment drive the Health Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh,had promised to provide jobs under ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme. Every effort is being made to achieve the goal to provide jobs to the unemployed youth of Punjab.It may also be mentioned here that the Health Department Punjab has completed recruitment to more than 7000 posts of paramedical and other staff including medical officers from the year 2017 to 2019 while the process to fill another 3954 posts is underway.He said that all these appointments are being made by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in a transparent manner on the basis of merit.



On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu congratulated the new appointees in the Health Department and encouraged them to discharge their responsibilities honestly and diligently in various health institutions of the state. He said that during the pandemic of Corona virus, the staff of the health department is performing their duties responsibly and the employees who have shown excellent performance have also been honoured.



Director Health Services Punjab Dr.G.B.Singh welcomed the newly appointed staff who got jobs in the health department.He motivated the newly appointed doctors to work efficiently in this pandemic era as a large number of Covid cases are coming to light every day.They have the opportunity to serve the nation by efficiently performing their duties in the Public health institutions of Punjab and contributing in ending this pandemic. On this occasion, the Health Minister’s OSD. Dr. Balwinder Singh, Superintendent Nirlep kaur ,Mass Media Officer Gurmeet Singh Rana,Artist Jagjit Singh and other officials were also present.

