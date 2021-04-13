Jails Minister Randhawa issues special instructions for fasting aimed at convenience of inmates from Muslim community lodged in Jails

Chandigarh: Considering the importance of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Jail Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has issued special instructions for the convenience of the prisoners from the Muslim community lodged in the Jails of the State.



In a press statement issued here today, S. Randhawa said that during the month of Ramadan, prisoners of the Muslim community lodged in jails have been allowed to take food and drinks from outside. He said that the family members of the inmates or any other NGO would be allowed to deliever the same but he also instructed the jail authorities to check the luggage from security point of view and ensure full compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocol.



The Jail Minister further said that keeping in view the religious beliefs of the Muslim community, complete arrangements would be made in the jails for Namaz to be offered by the inmates. He said that instructions have been issued to all the jails in this regard.







