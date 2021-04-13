SCHOOL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT STARTS THE PROCESS OF FILLING MORE THAN 3100 POSTS

Chandigarh: Under the Punjab Government’s Ghar Ghar Rojgar Yojana, the School Education Department has started the recruitment process for 3142 new posts.



According to a spokesperson of the school education department, the process for recruitment of various posts has been started following the directions of Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla. Applications have been invited to fill up 2392 posts of Master Cadre in the border area alone. According to the spokesperson, 899 teachers are being recruited in the master cadre in English, 595 in mathematic and 518 in science. Another 380 posts are being filling in English as backlog. All these posts are related to the border area.



The spokesperson further said that candidates can apply for these posts on the website of the department www.educationrecruitboard.com till May 1, 2021. Earlier, applications have also been invited for 750 posts of school librarians for which the last date for applying has been fixed on April 26.

