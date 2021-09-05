Punjab Education Minister Greets On Teachers Day

Chandigarh: The Punjab Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla today warmly felicitated the teaching fraternity on the eve of Teacher’s Day.



In a message on the occasion of teacher’s day, the Education Minister said that this majestic day coincides with the birth anniversary of former President of India late Dr. Sarvpalli Radha Krishnan an eminent academician, statesman and a great philosopher whose contribution in various fields especially in revamping the education system was unprecedented. Mr. Singla impressed upon the teachers to rise on the occasion for transforming the destiny of students especially from the underprivileged sections of society by imbibing a spirit of nationalism on one hand and inculcating the moral values on the other. He said that the teachers were role models for the students to equip them for boldly facing odd challenges besides ensuring a bright future of our nation.



He urge the teachers to make all out efforts to infuse the noble qualities of discipline, righteousness, truthfulness, sense of integrity, high character and dedication amongst the students besides imparting them value-based education to enable them to become an ideal citizens of the society.

