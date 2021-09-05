NTPC congratulates Archer Harvinder Singh for winning India’s first-ever Paralympics medal in Archery in Tokyo Paralympics

Mumbai : NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company, congratulates archer Harvinder Singh for his exemplary performance in the Men’s Recurve Event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Harvinder Singh, who won Bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics, becomes first archer to bring home a medal in Paralympics archery.

NTPC has been supporting and promoting archery in India with a partnership with Archery Association of India (AAI).

On this historical occasion, NTPC family congratulates Shri Harvinder Singh, Archery Association of India along with the coaches and managers for their commitment towards the sports.

NTPC in partnership with the Federation (AAI) has intended to work towards increasing the competitiveness among archers by organising various competitions for improved and continuous training and mentoring.

