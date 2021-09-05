2.30 crore for construction of gates of high and senior secondary schools in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has also released an amount of Rs. 2.30 crore for the construction of new gates and repair of old gates of high and senior secondary schools. Earlier, Rs 3.93 crore has been released for construction of new gates and repair of old gates of primary and middle schools. With this, no school will be left without a gate.



According to a spokesperson of the Punjab School Education Department, 24 schools in the state do not have gates and 607 gates are about to be repaired. So, Director General School Education Isha Kalia has issued a letter for release of Rs. 2.30 crore.



According to the spokesperson, at present 24 high and senior secondary schools across the state do not have gates. A total amount of Rs. 24 lakh has been released for their construction. Similarly, the gates of 607 high and senior secondary schools in the state need to be repaired, so Rs 206.1 lakh has been released for this.



According to the spokesperson under the leadership of School Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla 70% of the schools in the state have been converted into smart schools. A new grant has been released to improve the appearance of some schools as well as to ensure the safety of the students.

