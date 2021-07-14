Punjab CM Mourns The Demise Of Ace Ace Cricketer Yashpal Sharma

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of ex-Cricketer Yashpal Sharma (66), who passed away at New Delhi due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.



In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described Sharma as an outstanding cricketer who brought laurels to the country as a member of 1983 World Cup winning team. Being a son of the soil, Sharma would always be remembered by one and all especially Punjabis as a fine batsman besides National Selector of Indian cricket team, added Captain Amarinder Singh.



Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and fans, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to grant courage to bear this irreparable loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.





