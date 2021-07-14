Chandigarh International Airport Limited presents interim dividend cheque to Punjab CM

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) on Monday presented a cheque of Rs. 3.20 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister, by way of first interim dividend against the State’s 24.5% equity share in the airport project.



The cheque was presented by CHIAL CEO to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who also reviewed the progress of the development of the airport with the senior officials of the State Government and CHIAL.



The Chief Minister stated that the State Government was fully committed to supporting the development of the airport which held great promise for the overall growth and development of the Tri-City and its hinterland in the Mohali district, said an official spokesperson.



CHIAL CEO apprised the Chief Minister about the 25 flights currently under operation, connecting 16 destinations with Chandigarh.



The Chief Minister noted with satisfaction that three new passenger boarding bridges, new apron with 14 parking bays and Inline Baggage System have been operationalized. He also expressed his happiness that the Integrated Cargo Complex with Perishable Cargo Centre was nearing completion and would be operationalized by August, which would give a fillip to both perishable and non-perishable exports from the region.



The CEO disclosed that CAT II ILS facility would be operationalized before the onset of winter, after minor works were cleared by the Ministry of Defence. He further stated that the construction of the Southern Taxi Track had been completed, and it would be operationalized soon after the necessary safety clearances were obtained. This, he said, would result in reducing the turnaround time of the aircraft.



Among others present on the occasion were Finance Minister, Manpreet Badal, Tejveer Singh Principal Secretary Civil Aviation, Girish Dayalan Director Civil Aviation.

