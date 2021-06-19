Punjab Chief Secy Orders Completing Flood Control Measures By June 30

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Secretary, Ms Vini Mahajan, on Friday directed the Water Resources Department and all the Deputy Commissioners to complete the ongoing work of cleaning drains and other flood control measures in the state by June 30. She also asked all the DCs to personally visit the sites to inspect the ongoing works in their respective districts.



Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing preparations for flood control in the state, here, the Chief Secretary asked the Water Resources Department to ensure strengthening of flood protection works at vulnerable sites in consultation with the concerned Deputy Commissioners on priority. She also instructed the Finance Department to release requisite funds to all the Deputy Commissioners to combat any eventuality arising out of the possible floods in the current monsoon season.



The Principal Secretary, Water Resources, Sarvjit Singh, apprised the Chief Secretary that the flood protection works were being executed at a cost of Rs 58.64 crore and the work of cleaning of drains would be accomplished at an expenditure of Rs 35.56 crore. He assured that all the works of cleaning drains and flood control measures will be completed by the end of this month. He also informed that the official WhatsApp groups will be active from July 1 at district and state levels with district administration officers as members of these groups to share the information regarding floods, if any, in any part of the state, and ensure timely and necessary action.



In order to ensure proper and timely rescue and relief measures, the Chief Secretary directed the Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department to ensure the supply of requisite flood control and rescue equipment to the vulnerable districts before the monsoon touches its peak besides ensuring availability of tents, fuel, stand-by power and essential supplies, including dry ration, drinking water, masks, sanitisers and personal hygiene products.



The ACS-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue, Ravneet Kaur, and Principal Secretary Local Government, AK Sinha, also attended the meeting.

