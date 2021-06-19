Punjab Cabinet Gives Green Signal To Amendments In Service Rules Of 5 Departments To Fast-Track Recruitment

Chandigarh: To fast-track the process of recruitment to government departments, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday gave approval for amendments in service rules of the departments of Technical Education & Industrial Training, School Education, Water Supply & Sanitation, Police, and Rural Development & Panchayats.



The move will accelerate the government’s State Employment Plan 2020-22, to fill vacant jobs in government departments, boards, corporations and agencies in a phased, time-bound manner. The restructuring entailed in the process will help rationalize manpower to make the functioning of the state administration more efficient.



According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, the Cabinet gave approval for amendment in the Service Rules of Crafts Instructors of Technical Education & Industrial Training department, in line with norms of Government of India.



The Cabinet also decided to amend the Punjab Educational (Teaching Cadre) Group-C Service Rules and the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group-C Service Rules, 2018 with change of qualification for the post of Art & Craft Teacher and ETT Teacher respectively. Resultantly, the candidates who have passed Graduation at least with 55% marks, a B.Ed. degree and two years Diploma in Art and Craft Teachers from a recognised university, Board or institution as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission, have also been now held eligible for the post of Art & Craft Teacher. Also, the candidates who have passed Graduation with minimum 55% marks for General Category & 50% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC & PH Category and two years Teacher Training course or two years Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognized university or institution, are eligible for the post of ETT Teachers.



The Cabinet also gave the nod to amend the Punjab Department of Public Works (Public Health Branch) Draftsman and Tracers (Class-III) Service Rules, 1988 (first amendment-2021) to fill the posts of newly designated Junior Draftsman through direct appointment from amongst those candidates who are matriculates with two year National Trade Certificate in Draftsman (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute as prescribed by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India/Govt. of Punjab from time to time, or three year diploma in Civil Engineering or its higher qualification from a University or Institution recognised by UGC/AICTE/MHRD.



In another decision, the Cabinet gave approval for creation of service rules in nine categories of Water Supply & Sanitation department viz. Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Engineering Wing (Group-A) Service Rules, 2021, Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Ministerial Staff Head Office (Group-A) Service Rules, 2021, Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Ministerial Staff Field Office (Group-A) Service Rules, 2021, Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Ministerial Staff (Group B-Head Office) Service Rules, 2021, Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Ministerial Staff (Group B-Field Office) Service Rules, 2021, Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Ministerial Staff (Group C-Head Office) Service Rules, 2021, Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Ministerial Staff (Group C-Field Office) Service Rules, 2021, Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Junior Engineer (Group B) Service Rules, 2021 and Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Draftsman (Group B) Service Rules, 2021.



The Cabinet also approved “Punjab Police Technical and Support Services Cadre Group-C Service Rules 2021” to govern the recruitment/appointment/promotion and the conditions of service of the Subordinate Ranks (Constables to Sub Inspectors) of the Punjab Police Technical and Support Services Cadre. The Cabinet also gave the nod for amendment in the qualifications required for direct appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Constables in Intelligence Cadre of Punjab Police of Punjab Intelligence Cadre (Group C) Service Rules, 2015. It also okayed amendment in the Punjab Police Investigation Cadre (Subordinate Ranks) Services Rules, 2020, to regulate the recruitment and conditions of service of the officials of Investigation Cadre of Punjab Police.



The Cabinet also gave approval to ‘The Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats (Group-A) Technical Service (First Amendment) Rules, 2021’, ‘The Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats (Technical Wing) Group ‘B’ Technical Service Rules, 2021’ and ‘The Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats (Technical Wing) Group ‘C’ Draftsmen Service Rules, 2021’.







AMENDMENT TO PUNJAB CIVIL SECRETARIAT (STATE SERVICE CLASS III) RULES OKAYED



Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved amendment to the Punjab Civil Secretariat (State Service Class III) Rules, 1976 for filling up the newly created post of Senior Technical Assistant by way of promotion from amongst the Technical Assistants. Resultantly, the post of Senior Technical Assistant would be now included in the Punjab Civil Secretariat (State Service Class III) Rules, 1976. Besides this, an amendment regarding appointment to the post of Technical Assistant has been made in the Punjab Civil Secretariat (State Service Class III) Rules, 1976.





