Punjab: Baseline test of “National Talent Search Examination” on 31st May

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Department has decided to conduct the Baseline Test on May 31 to prepare the students for the National Talent Research Examination (NTSE). Punjab Education Minister, Mr. Vijay Inder Singla has directed the education department to make the students fully prepared for this test so that the maximum students of government schools could be selected for this scholarship.



Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the school education department said that this online preparation test will be for the students studying in class X only. The duration of the test will be of 45 minutes. The test will be conducted in conjunction with the student ID. This test is being conducted by the NCERT at the national level. The purpose of this is to explore the talents of the students and to provide scholarships to the students for higher education.

Related