Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik addresses people of Odisha ahead of Cyclone Yaas and urges people to move to cyclone shelters or safer places and use double masks; says, “Cyclone is not new for us. We are well prepared to face both the challenges- cyclone and Covid19.”

Have asked all Collectors to distribute masks through SHGs, says CM Naveen Patnaik in a video message addressing the people of Odisha.