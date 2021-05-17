“Public support to Kill-Corona campaign helping to break chain of infection”- Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the public support to Kill Corona campaign in rural and urban areas is going a long way in breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection. The positive rate of Corona infection in the state has come down to 10.7 percent today. In some districts of the state, the positivity rate has lowered to less than 5 percent. Today, while 7 thousand 106 new Corona infected patients have been found about 12 thousand 345 Corona infected patients have recovered. The recovery rate today has been 86.10 percent.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the Kill Corona campaign, survey teams were reaching from door-to-door. Patients suffering from cold and fever should not hide these symptoms, but tell them so that they can be properly treated, and a kit of medicines can be made available to them. The recovery rate is high at this time. A total of 354 Covid Care Centers have been started in 52 districts of the state, in which patients with less symptoms are being kept. At present, there are a total of 21 thousand 988 beds out of which, 3 thousand 240 oxygen beds have been installed. The number of beds is being increased continuously. So far, a total of 22 thousand 404 institutional quarantine centers have been set up in rural areas, in which more than 2 lakh 69 thousand 309 beds have been established.



Crisis management groups have been formed in 313 development blocks and 50 thousand 546 villages of the state. Ward level crisis management committees have been constituted in 407 local bodies and 7 thousand 568 wards in urban areas. Portal is being updated. Steam centers have also been arranged in the districts out of which 2 thousand 158 steam centers are operational in 46 districts. In view of protection against Corona virus, orders have been issued to suspend the interstate bus transport service between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh state and Madhya Pradesh state till May 23. The Union Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has been urged to allocate at least 24 thousand Amphotericin B-50mg medicine to the state for the treatment of black fungus.

Related