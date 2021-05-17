Madhya Pradesh CM urges to pay full attention to post Covid care

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that proper attention should be paid to post-covid care in all the districts with strict prevention of corona infection, best arrangements for treatment of corona in hospitals. In case of post-covid side effects, patients who are in home isolation or covid care centres should be admitted to hospitals or post covid centres as per their treatment requirement.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said in clear words that it would not be tolerated if any private hospital affiliated under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana refuses free treatment to any Covid patient who is eligible for the scheme if their beds are empty.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the date of procurement should be extended in the areas where the farmers have wheat remaining for procurement. Wheat of each farmer should be purchased.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan held discussions with members of the Corona Control Core Group through video conferencing from the residence today and reviewed the condition and arrangements of the corona in the districts of the state. Members of the core group, ministers, officers, in-charge ministers and officers of the districts were present in the meeting.



18 lakh fine in rural areas for corona related negligence



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that corona infection has reduced in the state, but we do not have to become even a little careless. Every person should put on a mask, keep distance between each other, and strictly follow the corona curfew. Action is being taken for not wearing masks, non-observance of corona curfew etc. in urban areas of the state as well as in rural areas. A fine of Rs 18 lakh has been imposed in rural areas.



2 thousand amphotericin from Gujarat



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government is also making free arrangements for treatment of black fungal disease after Covid. For its treatment in the state, 2 thousand amphotericin injections are being airlifted from Gujarat.



Do not waste a single dose of vaccine



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the Covid vaccination work being done in the state, it should be ensured that not a single dose of vaccine is wasted. Waiting and on the spot registration and vaccination should also be arranged.



Free treatment of 24,807 Covid patients



24 thousand 807 Covid patients are being given free treatment in government and private hospitals in the state. In this, 17 thousand 377 patients are being treated free of cost in government hospitals, 2584 patients in contracted hospitals and 4856 patients in private hospitals affiliated under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana. 441 private hospitals have been associated under the scheme in the state.



Criminal case against 55 people for fake drugs, black marketing



Criminal cases have been registered in the state against 55 people for selling fake Remdesivir, doing black marketing. Apart from this, action has been taken against hospitals for overcharging. Acting in a total of 232 cases, an amount of 88 lakh 96 thousand rupees has been returned to the relatives of the patients.



I.C.U. and Oxygen beds available in all districts



The review found that I.C.U. beds have been made available for covid treatment in all districts. At the same time there is sufficient supply of oxygen and adequate availability of oxygen beds. 76 percent of the people in the state are in home isolation.



Prepare after assessing the impact of ‘Tauk Te’



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the effects of storm ‘Tauk Te’ on Madhya Pradesh should be assessed. Due to this, the oxygen supply of the state should not be affected. Therefore, adequate storage of oxygen should be done beforehand.



Give information about each plant



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he should be constantly informed about the progress of 95 oxygen plants being set up in the state. The plants which are to be completed in May should be completed in May and further the plants should be ready and commissioned according to the deadline.



7106 new cases



7106 new cases of Corona have come in the state. In the last 24 hours, 12 thousand 345 patients have become healthy, the number of active patients is 94 thousand 652. The state’s weekly positivity rate is 13% and the growth rate is 1.2%. Today’s positivity is 10.7%.



Significant drop in Corona cases this week



There has been a significant decline in the number of new corona cases in the state as compared to the previous week. There were 83 thousand 395 corona cases in the state between May 2 and May 9, while 59 thousand 622 corona cases have been reported between May 9 and May 16.



More than 200 cases in 7 districts



More than 200 new cases have come only in 7 districts of the state. 1487 new cases have been reported in Indore, 982 in Bhopal, 452 in Jabalpur, 387 in Gwalior, 250 in Ujjain, 244 in Ratlam and 220 in Sagar district.



5% and below positivity in 9 districts



The weekly positivity rate of 5 percent and below has been reported in the 9 districts of Chhindwara, Barwani, Bhind, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur.





