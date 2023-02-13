Public Procurement Policy for MSMEs shows positive impact on aspects such as turnover, individual reputation, employment growth, and production capacity expansion

M/s Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India has conducted a third-party study of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order, 2012 and submitted the final report to the Ministry of MSME on 16th October, 2022.

As per the findings of the Study, there is an overall appreciation of the Policy. The impact of the Policy on aspects such as, turnover, individual reputation, employment growth, and production capacity expansion is positive. The Government is conducting awareness programmes regarding the Policy.

The details of procurement made by CPSEs from Micro & Small Enterprises during the last three years are as under :-

Year Total Procurement (Rs in Crores) Procurement from MSEs (including SC/ST owned MSEs) (Rs in Crores) Procurement from MSEs owned by SC/ST (Rs in Crores) Procurement from MSEs owned by Women (Rs in Crores) 2020-21 (CPSEs 161) 139,419.74 40,717.81 (29.21%) (No. of MSEs Benefited- 177594) 768.53 (0.55%) (No. of MSEs Benefited-6870) 749.20 (0.54%) (No. of MSEs Benefited-5140) 2021-22 (CPSEs 158) 164,512.84 53,483.02 (32.51%) (No. of MSEs Benefited- 225441) 1,290.87 (0.78%) (No. of MSEs Benefited-10417) 1,660.43 (1.01%) (No. of MSEs Benefited-11229) 2022-23 As on date 09.02.2023 (CPSEs 135) 139,322.27 47,733.27 (34.26%) (No. of MSEs Benefited-176118) 1,182 (0.85%) (No. of MSEs Benefited-7705 1,412.03 (1.01%) (No. of MSEs Benefited-9286)

(Source: MSME Sambandh Portal)

This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.