Schemes and programmes implemented for investment and adoption of latest technologies in MSME sector; scheme for capacity building of first time exporters launched in June, 2022

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has established Technology Centres (TCs) which provide technological support to industries through design & manufacture of tools, precision components, moulds, dies, Jigs etc. in sectors such as general engineering, forging & foundry, electronic system design and manufacturing, electrical, fragrance & flavour, glass, footwear and sports goods. The Ministry also implements various schemes and programmes aimed at providing investment for adoption of latest technologies in MSME sector. These schemes / programmes, inter alia, include financial support, under schemes such as MSME Champions Scheme, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).

As per the information received from Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics, the share of export of specified MSME related products in all India exports during 2021-22 is as follows:

Year Export of MSME related products (Value in million US$) All India Export (Value in million US$) % share of Export of MSME related products in All India Export 2021-22 190,019 422,004 45.03%

To increase the contribution of MSMEs in Indian exports and enhance their competitiveness, the Ministry of MSME is implementing the International Cooperation (IC) Scheme under which financial assistance is provided on reimbursement basis to the eligible Central/State Government organizations and Industry Associations to facilitate visit/participation of MSMEs in the international exhibitions/fairs/buyer-seller meets held abroad and for organizing international conference/seminar/workshops in India with the aim of technology upgradation, modernization, joint venture etc. Further, under the new component of IC Scheme namely Capacity Building of First Time Exporters (CBFTE) launched in June 2022, reimbursement is provided to new Micro & Small Enterprises (MSE) exporters for costs incurred on Registration-cum-Membership Certification (RCMC) with EPCs, Export Insurance Premium and Testing & Quality Certification for exports. These interventions under IC Scheme assist the exporters in MSME sector to increase their access in international markets.

Ministry of MSME has established 52 Export Facilitation Centers (EFCs) across the country with an aim to provide requisite mentoring and handholding support to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabh