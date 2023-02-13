MSME Innovative Scheme under MSME Champions Scheme being implemented for developing and nurturing innovative ideas

The number of incubation centres is increasing in the country. As per the information provided by NITI Aayog, Atal Incubation Centres (AIC), there has been a rise in the number of AIC from 13 in 2017 to 69 in 2022. Further, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is implementing MSME Innovative Scheme under MSME Champions Scheme for developing and nurturing innovative ideas which was launched in March 2022. 632 Host Institutes (HIs) have been recognized under Incubation component to act as Business Incubators since launch of the scheme.

During the last five years, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has established 56 Atal Incubation Centres (AIC) and 14 Atal Community Innovation Centres across the country. The list of Atal Incubation Centres established during the last five years is attached in Annexure-I.

As per AIM guidelines, every incubation centre (AIC) is mandated to operate with 5-6 team members to support startups with suitable physical infrastructure coupled with the availability of sectoral experts for mentoring start-ups. Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), initiative established in 2016 to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. As part of the mission, AIM has been establishing world class incubators called Atal Incubation Centres (AICs) in universities, research institutions, corporates, etc. As per the information provided by NITI Aayog, since inception, 3052 startups have been incubated by the 69 AICs out of which 954 are women led startups. These startups have cumulatively generated 15,506 jobs across the country.

Annexure- I

State/UT Year 2017 Year 2018 Year 2019 Year 2020 Year 2021 Year 2022 Total AICs Andaman And Nicobar Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andhra Pradesh 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Assam 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 Bihar 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delhi 1 1 1 3 0 0 6 Goa 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gujarat 0 2 2 2 0 0 6 Haryana 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jammu And Kashmir 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Jharkhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Karnataka 2 1 3 5 0 0 11 Kerala 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 Madhya Pradesh 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Maharashtra 0 3 2 2 0 1 8 Manipur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odisha 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 Puducherry 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 Punjab 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rajasthan 1 1 1 1 0 0 4 Sikkim 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tamil Nadu 2 0 2 2 0 0 6 Telangana 2 1 1 1 0 0 5 Tripura 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uttar Pradesh 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 13 18 16 22 0 0 69

Source: AIM, NITI Aayog

This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.