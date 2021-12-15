Public cooperation is important in the successes of Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that public cooperation has been important for better implementation of PM Swanidhi Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Housing Scheme and Swamitva Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. Even during both the waves of Covid, containment efforts with participation of citizens yielded good success. If other states have considered this work done in Madhya Pradesh as a model, then the main role behind it is the cooperation of the common people as well as the guidance received from Prime Minister Shri Modi.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was giving a presentation about the innovations and implementation of schemes in Madhya Pradesh at the conclave of Chief Ministers convened by Prime Minister Shri Modi in Varanasi today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also informed about the creative activities of the Anand Department started a few years back in Madhya Pradesh and efforts to keep the common people happy by keeping them away from depression.

People’s participation is the model of good governance

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that public participation is being obtained in policy making, decision making and monitoring. Under policy making, suggestions were received from the public in different categories of the Panchayats. Ladli Laxmi, Sambal Yojana, Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna are the outcomes of Panchayats. The plans were made based on the suggestions received. All this came to fruition in the earlier years. During the era of Covid, 30 thousand 600 Crisis Management Groups were formed at the district level, development block, gram panchayat and ward level for the management of the pandemic and vaccination, which included religious leaders, public representatives, citizens, doctors and representatives of sanitation organisations. Similarly, about 1.5 lakh volunteers joined the “I Corona Volunteer” awareness campaign. In the “Yoga-Se-Nirog” programme, lakhs of Covid patients received online training from three thousand yoga instructors. In “Yuva Shakti – Corona Mukti Abhiyan”, more than 10 lakh college students were trained for vaccination and Covid friendly behaviour to protect against Covid. The work of vaccination has been very successful. 94 percent eligible people of the state have got the first dose and 77 percent have got the second dose. The public has given full cooperation in covid management.

Pranavayu being increased through Ankur programme, green area is expanding

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that Ankur programme has been started from June 5 on World Environment Day. Provision has been made to give digital certificates and Pranavayu awards to the citizens who planted saplings. Along with the birth anniversaries and marriage anniversaries of the family members, a call has been made to plant saplings in the memory of the deceased family members.

Public participation in the implementation and monitoring of plans

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that monitoring of ration distribution, mid-day meal programme, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, social security pension, scholarship distribution and Sambal Yojana is being done with public cooperation. Deendayal Antyodaya Samiti monitors the implementation of government schemes and programmes. These committees have been constituted at the gram panchayat, development block, municipality, municipal corporation, district and state levels. The ministers in charge of the district nominate the government members in the committees.

Continuous efforts have been made for good governance

In the conclave, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that in the year 2010, a law was implemented in Madhya Pradesh to provide civic services to the citizens within a time limit. At present 560 services are being provided under the Public Service Guarantee Act. This has saved the public from the trouble of wasting time by visiting the offices again and again for their work. Many rules and procedures have been amended and simplified. Digitization of records has been done with the help of programmes like Digital India Land Record Modernization. Land records have been made available in digital form. CM public service has been implemented since last one year. In this five services – Khasra copy, Khatauni, map, income certificate and local resident certificate are made available on mobile by dialing toll free number. The innovations of deemed service delivery, online diversion and online land mortgage process have been adopted. In the last three years, copies of more than three and half crore land records have been made available online. Six and a quarter lakh cases have been resolved through land purchase and sale (registry) Bhulekh portal integration.

An atmosphere of happiness is being created by the activities of Anand Department

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that when Anand Department and Rajya Anand Sansthan were established in Madhya Pradesh, more than 60 thousand volunteers were registered as Anandaks. There can be many reasons for the increasing tension and unrest in the modern era. Everyone wants inner peace and happiness. A calm and happy person can build a prosperous society. The Alpviram programme in Madhya Pradesh gives an opportunity to the individual to understand and rectify the inner shortcomings. Anand clubs do the work of blood donation, food and material donation, disaster assistance, education, environment, cleanliness, self-defence training to the girl child and help to the destitute. Anand Sabha, Anandam Kendra, Anand Utsav are adding to the atmosphere of happiness. An Anand calendar has also been prepared.

Success achieved in implementation of plan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also gave details of the successes achieved in the implementation of Swamitva, PM Swanidhi, Housing and Ayushman Yojana.

Ayushman Yojana

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that out of 4 crore 70 lakh eligible beneficiaries under Ayushman scheme in the state, cards of 2 crore 60 lakh beneficiaries have been issued. Since September 2018, 11 lakh beneficiaries have been treated and benefited. An amount of Rs 1600 crore has been approved for the treatment. A special campaign will be run from 25 December 2021 to 26 January 2022 to get the Ayushman card made. Apart from civil facility centers and hospitals, village employment assistants and public service centers have also been authorized to make Ayushman cards. A call center is being set up this month to inform citizens about hospitals and treatment.

Swamitva Yojana

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that work has been started in 38 thousand 500 villages of 42 districts of the state under Swamitva Yojana. Cent percent work of Harda district has been completed. So far, 2 lakh 71 thousand rights records of 3 thousand 500 villages have been distributed. The entire process of Swamitva Yojana in the state is electronic. Citizens have been provided with the facility of obtaining rights records from anywhere. The survey of the population has been made mandatory by amending the law of the scheme. Special efforts are being made for public awareness. 335 training programmes were organised for 26 thousand 525 public representatives and government servants in the state.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 8 lakh 65 thousand 129 houses have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Out of these, 4 lakh 68 thousand 311 houses have been completed. The remaining 3 lakh 96 thousand 818 houses are in progress. Authorization letters were distributed to 2 lakh 80 thousand beneficiaries in the state. Grih Pravesh in 1 lakh urban houses was done by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. An amount of 1260 crores was transferred to 1 lakh 60 thousand beneficiaries under Mission Nagroday. Urban bodies were allotted land free of cost in the Bhumi Swami Adhikar. About 1400 hectares of land was freed from the land mafia. Out of this, 200 hectares of land was allotted for the construction of houses for the homeless. Economically weak families were given 100 percent exemption in housing national stamp duty. Additional assistance of 1 lakh per beneficiary was provided to the workers registered in the Building Construction Workers Board.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural)

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that out of 30 lakh 87 thousand eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural, construction of 22 lakh 22 thousand houses has been completed. An amount of 30 thousand 290 crores has been spent since the inception of the scheme. 4 lakh 15 thousand houses constructed under the scheme are in the name of women only while 10 lakh 19 thousand houses are in the joint names of women and men. In this way, women have become home owners in 14 lakh 34 thousand houses.

PM Swanidhi Yojana

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the first phase of PM Swanidhi Yojana, against the target of 4 lakh 5 thousand cases, loans were sanctioned and distributed in 4 lakh 34 thousand 745 cases. Similarly, in the second phase, the target is to sanction loans in 1 lakh 55 thousand 104 cases. Since August 2021, loans have been sanctioned and distributed in 15 thousand 625 cases. This scheme has become a boon for the beneficiaries to revive the business of street vendors during Covid-19. Under the scheme, the stamp duty for bank documentation has been reduced to Rs.25. One lakh 73 thousand street vendors have been trained to promote digital transactions. More than 51 thousand villagers have been linked to the scheme by giving training of masons. It also includes 10 thousand women.