PSDM LAUNCHES ‘MISSION SUNHERI SHURUAT’ TO PROVIDE SOFT SKILL TRAINING TO YOUTH

New Delhi : In order to give further impetus for creation of employment opportunities in Punjab and make youth skilful to reap these opportunities, the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) under Department of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training (DEGSDT) has launched ‘Mission Sunheri Shuruat’ across 22 districts of Punjab to provide soft skill training to the youth.

Divulging the details, Secretary Employment Generation and Training Kumar Rahul said that the aim is to provide soft skill training to at least 1500 candidates in first phase who have been identified for immediate placements with respect to the vacancies collected by the Placement Cell of the DEGSDT across all districts of Punjab. He informed that these candidates will be provided a skill set training program ranging from communication skills, listening skills & soft skills, personality Development, Team work, Telephonic Skills, Customer Client Relations, Calls Inbound & Outbound, Sales Skills, Computer Fundamentals and Time Management which will be conducted by experienced training professionals. He further said that duration of the training program is for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Director General, DEGSDT Ms. Deepti Uppal said that training is being provided in the District Bureau of Employment Enterprises of the respective districts. She said that candidates with a minimum qualification of 10+2 and in the age group of 18-35 years are eligible to enrol for the training program. Ms. Uppal informed that PSDM has collected district-wise vacancy details from employers/Industry, who requires skilled youth to make the programme successful and bounteous.

“The training program is customized as per the requirements of the organization and its employees. After the successful completion of the training, the candidates will be given a chance to appear in an interview for further placements against the vacancies collected by the DEGSDT”, she added.

Meanwhile, Ms. Uppal has given directions to the DBEEs to ramp up the efforts and bring in new synergy so that better employment opportunities can be provided to the youth.