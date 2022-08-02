CM BHAGWANT MANN NOMINATES THREE WOMEN MLAs AS EX-OFFICIO MEMBERS OF STATE ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY AND SURROGACY BOARD

New Delhi : The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday nominated three Women MLAs as ex-officio members of State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

An official spokesperson said here, that as per provision of Section 26 of The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021′, the Chief Minister has nominated three women members of the Legislative assembly. They are Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora (MLA Moga), Dr. Jeevan Jyot Kaur (MLA, Amritsar East) and Ms. Neena Mittal (MLA Rajpura) who will be ex-officio members of the board.