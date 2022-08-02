CM BHAGWANT MANN ANTI-GANGSTER DRIVE GETS MOMENTUM AS FATEHGARH SAHIB POLICE ARRESTS FIVE DREADED GANGSTERS OF LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG

New Delhi : Further tightening noose around the gangsters as per the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Fatehgarh Sahib district Police has arrested five dreaded gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered eight illegal weapons along with 30 cartridges from them.

Divulging the details, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rupnagar range Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ms. Ravjot Kaur, said that on a tip off joint teams of the Sirhind and Khamano Police have busted this interstate gang operating in the state. He said that the kingpin of the gang has been identified as Sandeep Sandhu S/o Satwant Singh R/o Shabeelpur ,PS Ghagga, Patiala. Mr. Bhullar said that already four FIRs under section 302, 307, 392, 397, 120 B, 341, 323, 427, 502 of IPC, 25 Arms Act and 61/1/14 Excise Act have been registered against this notorious gangster in various police stations of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib Districts.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police said that Sandeep Sandhu is an associate of Gangster Gurpreet Singh @ Guri r/o Boota Singh Wala ,PS Ghagga, Patiala presently lodged in Patiala jail adding that both of them are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He said that Guri is also accused of a murder along with slain gangster Ankit Bhadu, who was killed in encounter. Mr. Bhullar said that Sandeep Sandhu used to procure weapons from Uttar Pradesh (UP) based weapon supplier who is being tracked.

Meanwhile, SSP Ms. Ravjot Kaur said that Sandeep Sandhu, a hardcore criminal, was wanted by Police in cases of murder and attempt to murder along with others adding that besides him, the Police have also arrested other gangsters including Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Singh (Faloli), Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh. She said that eight illegal weapons including five .32 bore country desi pistols (kataas) and three .315 bore desi pistols (kataas) along with 30 cartridges have been recovered from these gangsters. Ms. Ravjot Kaur said that the weapons to this gang were provided by the suppliers from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh adding that the Police is also tracing this link.

The SSP said that along with other serious crimes these gangsters also made ransom calls to the people. She said that these gangsters were planning to undertake some major criminal activity in the state. Ms. Ravjot Kaur said that further investigation into the case is also going on.