Province of Canada to provide ventilator and oxygen concentrators to Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Premier of Ontario, Province of Canada Mr. D Ford assured the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur through video conferencing that the Province would provide ventilators and oxygen concentrators to Himachal Pradesh to combat Corona pandemic in the State.



Minister of Economic Affairs of Ontario, Province of Canada Vic Fedeli also spoke on the occasion.



Chief Minister thanked the Premier for his concern towards the State and said that India and Canada share unique strategic relations due to large number of Indian community residing there.



Chief Secretary Anil Khachi invited the business community of Canada to visit Himachal Pradesh as and when the situation improves.



Managing Director State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Abid Hussain Sadiq was also present on the occasion.

Related