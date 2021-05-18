Railways set to have 86 Oxygen plants for its hospitals

New Delhi: Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against Covid 19. On one hand, Railways is moving Oxygen Expresses swiftly with loaded oxygen to different parts, at the same, it is continuing with the movement of passenger and freight traffic. At the same time, Railways has geared up its in-house medical facilities.

Massive Capacity Enhancement is planned in 86 Railway Hospitals across India. 4 Oxygen Plants are functional, 52 are sanctioned and 30 under various stages of processing. All Railway Covid Hospitals to be equipped with Oxygen Plants.

General Managers have been delegated further powers, upto Rs 2 crores in each case for sanctioning Oxygen Generation plants under M&P vide Rly Bd letter no 2020/F(X)II/ PW/3/Pt dated 4.5.21.

A series of measures have been initiated. The number of beds for Covid treatment have been increased from 2539 to 6972. The ICU Beds in Covid hospitals have been increased from 273 to 573.

Invasive ventilators have been added and their number has been increased from 62 to 296. Constant efforts are being made to add critical medical equipment like BIPAP machines, Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders etc in Railway hospitals. Railways have also issued instructions that Covid affected employees may be admitted to empanelled hospitals on referral basis as per need.

This massive capacity enhancement in Railway Hospitals would usher in better infrastructure to handle medical emergencies.