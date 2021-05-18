Himachal CM ensures coordination with Covid patients in home isolation

Shimla:



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while interacting with the ASHA workers virtually from Shimla today urged them to ensure better coordination with the Covid-19 patients in home isolation so that proper vigil could be kept on their health parameters.



Jai Ram Thakur said that since about 90 percent of the total Covid-19 patients in the State were in home isolation, the ASHA workers have a key role to play by acting as a bridge between the patients and health department. Delay in shifting the Covid patients in home isolation to hospitals was one of the major cause of fatality in state. ASHA workers must regularly monitor their parameters and in case the condition of the patients requires hospitalization they should immediately be shifted to the hospitals.



The Chief Minister said that the ASHA workers in the State played pivotal role in making Active Case Finding Campaign a major success during the first phase of Covid-19. He said that it was due to this campaign that the State Government was capable of identifying people with co-morbidities and protect them from the corona virus by taking preventive measures. He said that ASHA workers must also come forward to educate the general masses regarding dos and don’ts against the pandemic.



He said that adequate sanitizers, facemasks and necessary medicines should also be provided to the patients in home isolation. ASHA workers should also advise the patients regarding use of medicines and also about maintaining hygiene. They should also motivate the patients to keep their morale high to ensure their speedy recovery. He said that he himself has talked with over 200 Covid-19 patients in home isolation and everyone had appreciated the work done by the ASHA workers.



The Chief Minister said that the ASHA workers must also come forward to motivate the people to register them for vaccination. They should also keep close coordination with elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions in keeping an eye on those visiting their areas from other parts of the country. He said that such people should be motivated to remain in home quarantine and in case they have any symptoms, they must get them tested.



Jai Ram Thakur assured the ASHA workers that all their genuine demands would be considered sympathetically.



Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal while welcoming the Chief Minister appreciated the role being played by the ASHA workers during this pandemic. ASHA workers were the most vital grass root functionaries of the health department for maintaining proper contact with the masses.



Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi thanked the Chief Minister for sparing his valuable time to interact with the ASHA workers.



Mission Director, National Health Mission Dr. Nipun Jindal conducted the meeting.



ASHA worker Sonu from Bilaspur, Dinesh Kumari from Chamba, Nirmla Devi from Hamirpur, Taruna and Usha from Mandi, Sonam Dolma from Kinnaur, Durga Devi from Kullu, Shashilata from Kangra, Komal Thakur from Shimla, Anita Kumari from Solan and Sameem Akhtar from Sirmaur also shared their views and experiences with the Chief Minister on the occasion.





