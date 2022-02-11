New Delhi : Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) has been formulated by the Ministry as part of “AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan” for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore. The scheme has three broad components. The first component relates to incentivizing manufacturing of four major food product segments viz. Ready to Cook/ Ready to Eat (RTC/ RTE) including millet-based foods, Processed Fruits & Vegetables, Marine Products and Mozzarella Cheese. The second component is intended for incentivizing Innovative/ Organic products of SMEs across all the above four food product segments including Free Range – Eggs, Poultry Meat and Egg Products. The third component relates to support for branding and marketing abroad to incentivize the emergence of strong Indian brands.

The scheme guidelines were notified on 2nd May, 2021 and EoI was issued for inviting applications under the scheme on 2nd May, 2021 with closure date of application window as 24th June, 2021. A total of 60 applicants under Category-I, 12 applicants under Category-II and 71 applicants under Category-III have been selected recently.

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today