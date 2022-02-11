New Delhi : Foreign Direct Investment policy and data is looked after by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The total FDI received in the food processing sector since April 2000 till November 2021 was US$ 10.88billion.

As per information received from DPIIT, some of the major companies that invested in the Indian food processing sector includes; B.S.A. INTERNATIONAL, Belgium; CADBURY SCHWEPPES MAURITIUS LTD, Mauritius; UNILEVER PLC, United Kingdom; Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Singapore; DANNONE ASIA PACIFIC HOLDINGS LTD, Singapore; ROQUETTE FRERES, France; RELAY B.V., Netherland; PEPSICO PANIMEX INC, Mauritius, etc.

Data related to credit is released by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the share of credit to food processing sector in total credit to industry since 1990 till March 2021 was 5.37% (approx.).

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today