Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in Yoga celebrations on International Day of Yoga at the UNHQ

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the Yoga celebrations on International Day of Yoga at the UNHQ.



Replying to a tweet by the President of United Nations General Assembly Mr Csaba Korosi, the Prime Minister tweeted:



“Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special.



Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally.”



