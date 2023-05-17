Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express At Puri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express and lay foundation stone of various railway projects in Odisha tomorrow virtually.



As per official sources, the PM will flag off the train at the Puri Railway Station through videoconferencing from New Delhi, lay foundation stone for redevelopment work of Puri and Cuttack railway stations, inaugurate Bichhupalli-Jhartarbha railway line, dedicate to the nation Sambalpur-Titlagarh doubling, Angul-Sukinda new line, Rourkela-Jharsuguda & Manoharpur-Bondamunda third line and 100% electrification in the state.



Odisha Governer Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present at Puri Railway Station during the flagging off ceremony.



