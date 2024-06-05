Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people have shown full faith in the BJP and NDA in this polls; added that it is a victory of faith in the Indian constitution

New Delhi: Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today said it is certain that the NDA will form the government at Centre for the third consecutive term. Addressing party workers at BJP Head Quarter, Mr. Modi said people have shown full faith in the BJP and NDA in this polls. Mr. Modi added that it is a victory of faith in the Indian constitution and the mantra of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. He also lauded the Election Commission and others involved in the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Party President J P Nadda said that after the formation of the NDA, it is for the first time in the history of Indian politics that an alliance would form a government for the third time in a row. He alleged that the opposition works with negative thinking and they did not contribute anything positive in the last five years. Senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders were also present.