Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;



“On his birth anniversary, I pay homage to Gopal Krishna Gokhale, a stalwart of India’s independence movement. He was also at the forefront of several efforts aimed at furthering education and social empowerment. His ideals influenced several people including Mahatma Gandhi.”



