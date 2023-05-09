Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Maharana Pratap on his Jayanti

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called Maharana Pratap a symbol of courage, valour and pride. Paying tributes on the Jayanti of Maharana Pratap, the Prime Minister said he dedicated his life to the service of motherland and his life is a source of inspiration for generations.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“साहस, शौर्य और स्वाभिमान के प्रतीक महाराणा प्रताप को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने अपना संपूर्ण जीवन मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, जो देश की हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा।”



