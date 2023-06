Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met President and CEO of Boeing, Mr. David L. Calhoun on June 23, 2023 in Washington DC.

Prime Minister and Mr. Calhoun discussed Boeing’s greater presence in the aviation sector in India, including in the domain of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircrafts. Prime Minister also invited Boeing to invest in the Space manufacturing sector in India.