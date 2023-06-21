Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with a group of leading US Health experts

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met a group of leading US experts from the health sector, today, in New York, USA.



Prime Minister and the experts discussed various matters pertaining to the domain of health including use of digital technologies for quality healthcare, greater focus on integrative medicine & better healthcare preparedness.



The details of experts who participated in the interaction are as under:



• Dr. Peter Hotez, Founding Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Texas



• Dr. Sunil A. David, CEO of ViroVax based in Texas



• Dr. Stephen Klasko, Advisor to General Catalyst



• Dr. Lawton R. Burns, Professor of Healthcare Management, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania



• Dr. Vivian S. Lee, Founding President, Verily Life Sciences



• Dr. Peter Agre, Physician, Nobel laureate and molecular biologist, at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.



