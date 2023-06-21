Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a group of eminent US academics

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met a group of eminent US academics, today, in New York, USA. The academics hailed from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology.



They discussed possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India’s New Education Policy.



Academics shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise with the Prime Minister.



The details of academics who participated in the interaction are as follows:





• Ms. Chandrika Tandon, Chair of the Board, NYU Tandon School of Engineering



• Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University



• Dr. Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego



• Dr. Satish Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo



• Professor Jagmohan Raju, Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania



• Dr. Madhav V. Rajan, Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago



• Professor Rattan Lal, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science; Director, CFAES Rattan Lal Centre for Carbon Management and Sequestration, Ohio State University



• Dr. Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University & Faculty Fellow and Lead for Technology Innovation & Impact at Center for Innovation & Global Health, Stanford University



