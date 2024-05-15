‘Rangabati’ Singer Padma Shri Jitendra Haripal Admitted To Hospital In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Evergreen popular folk song ‘Rangabati’ fame singer Padma Shri Jitendra Haripal has been admitted to a private hospital in Odisha’s Sambalpur on Tuesday for health issues.

After learning about the popular folk singer’s health condition, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep concern and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Haripal complained of severe body pain and was taken to the hospital late on Monday night. A team of doctors is monitoring his health condition. Although the doctors have not yet determined his illness, they suggested that surgery might be necessary for his complete recovery.

Jitendra Haripal is popularly known for his voice in the super hit ‘Rangabati’ song in the Sambalpuri language. Haripal has sung over 1000 songs and is considered a leading performer of Sambalpuri language songs.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to Indian music.