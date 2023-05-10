Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to nation infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 5500 crores in Nathdwara, Rajasthan

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation projects worth over Rs. 5500 crores in Nathdwara, Rajasthan today. The development projects focus on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region where the railway and road projects will facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to visit the glorious land of Mewar of Lord Shrinath. The Prime Minister recalled performing darshan and puja at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara earlier in the day and wished for blessings to accomplish the goals of a Viksit Bharat in the Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal.



Referring to the projects which were dedicated and for which the foundation stone was laid today, the Prime Minister said that these projects will enhance Rajasthan’s connectivity. where the six-laning of Udaipur to Shamlaji section of the National Highway will benefit Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara. Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25 will ease access to border areas from Jodhpur. He said that time taken for travel between Jaipur-Jodhpur will be reduced by three hours and the world heritage sites like Kumbhalgarh and Haldi Ghati will become more accessible. “New Railway line from Shri Nathdwara will connect Mewar with Marwar and will help the sectors like Marble, granite and mining industry”, he said.



“The Government of India believes in the mantra of development of the nation with the development of the state”, the Prime Minister remarked as he noted that Rajasthan is one of the largest states in India. Underlining that the state is the bearer of India’s courage, heritage and culture, the Prime Minister said that the pace of development in the country is directly related to the development of Rajasthan. He noted that the central government is giving special emphasis to modern infrastructure in the state. He explained that modern infrastructure is not limited to railways and roadways but it also enhances connectivity between the villages and the cities, gives a boost to the facilities and connects the society, makes people’s lives easier by increasing digital connectivity. He further added that modern infrastructure not only promotes the heritage of the land but also gives impetus to development. “Modern infrastructure is emerging as the power behind the resolve of a Viksit Bharat in the next 25 years”, the Prime Minister said as he underlined the unprecedented investments in every possible infrastructure in the country and the phenomenal pace of development. The Prime Minister noted that the central government is investing thousands of crores in every infrastructure sector, be it railways, airways or highways. Referring to this Budget’s provision of 10 lakh crore rupees on infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that when this much investment is done in the infrastructure, it directly impacts the development and job opportunities of the region. He said these schemes of the Government of India have given a new push to the economy.



The Prime Minister referred to negativity being promoted in the country. He talked about the naysayers who question the priorities between Aata and Data, Sadak-Satellite. The Prime Minister said along with basic facilities, the creation of modern infrastructure is equally important. He said vote politics makes it impossible to plan for the country’s future. He decried short-term thinking of creating small assets which fall short of the growing needs very quickly. This thinking led to neglect of the construction of infrastructure at great cost to the country, he said.



“Rajasthan has suffered a lot due to the lack of a futuristic vision for infrastructure in the country”, the Prime Minister remarked as he pointed out that the difficulties faced by the people were not limited to traveling from one place to another but also involved agriculture, businesses and industries. Noting that the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna began in 2000 during the then Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Shri Modi pointed out that approximately 3 lakh 80 thousand kilometers of rural roads were constructed till 2014, whereas the present government laid down approximately 3 lakh 50 thousand kilometers in the last nine years. Out of this, the Prime Minister added, 70 thousand kilometers of rural roads were constructed in the villages of Rajasthan itself. “Now most of the villages in the country are connected by pucca roads”, he added.



The Prime Minister said that the Government of India, along with taking roads to villages, is connecting cities with modern highways. National Highways are being constructed at double the speed compared to pre-2014 days. He recalled the recent dedication of a section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway at Dausa.



“Today’s India is an aspirational society. And people want to get more facilities in less time. It is our responsibility to fulfill the aspiration of the people of India and Rajasthan”, said the Prime Minister



Emphasizing the importance of the Railway in the life of the common citizen, the Prime Minister elaborated on the plans to modernize the railway through multi-pronged measures like modern trains, railway stations and tracks. He said Rajasthan has already got its first Vande Bharat. Gauge change of Mavli Marwar section and broad gauging of Ahmedabad and Udaipur route was also fulfilled.



The Prime Minister informed that the government is focussed on the electrification of the entire rail network in the country after doing away with unmanned gates. He also underlined that the modernization of hundreds of railway stations in the country is also taking place along similar lines to the Udaipur Railway Station and the visitor handling capacity is being increased. For freight trains, the Prime Minister said, a special track, a dedicated freight corridor is being constructed. He highlighted that the railway budget of Rajasthan has increased fourteen times when compared to 2014. He also informed that 75 percent of the railway network in Rajasthan has already been electrified where districts like Dungarpur, Udaipur, Chittor, Pali, Sirohi and Rajsamand have availed the benefits of gate change and doubling of lines. “The day is not far when Rajasthan will be one of the states with 100 percent rail electrification”, Shri Modi added.



The Prime Minister also underlined the benefits of increased connectivity for tourism and places of faith in Rajasthan. He recalled the valour of Maharana Pratap, the generosity of Bhamashah and the story of Veer Panna Dai. He talked about the country paying tributes to Maharana Pratap on his Jayanti yesterday. The Prime Minister said that the Government is working on various circuits to preserve the heritage of the country. Places of Pilgrimage related to Lord Krishan are being connected. In Rajasthan Krishna Circuit is being developed to ease the darshan of Govind Dev ji, Khatu Shyam ji and Shree Nath ji, he said. “Government is working with a sense of service and treating it as bhakti bhaav”, the Prime Minister said, “Ease of life for Janta Janardan is the priority of our government”, he concluded.



Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot, Members of Parliament and Ministers from the Government of Rajasthan were present on the occasion among others.