Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs darshan and pooja at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi performed pooja and darshan at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan today. He also interacted with the temple priests and offered ‘bhet puja’ to Lord Shrinath.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“नाथद्वारा में भगवान श्रीनाथजी के दर्शन और आशीर्वाद का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। उनसे देशवासियों के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और कल्याण की कामना की।”

