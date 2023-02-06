Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches E20 Fuel & flags off Green Mobility Rally in Bengaluru today

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on 6th Feb 2023. Being held from 6th to 8th February, IEW is aimed to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. As part of the event, he also Launched E20 Fuel and Flagged off Green Mobility Rally organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited on behalf of Oil & Gas PSUs and PLL. Governor of Karnataka, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs and Hon’ble Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment also graced the occasion.

E20 Fuel:

In line with the Ethanol Blending roadmap, Prime Minister launched E20 fuel at 84 Retail Outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs. E20 is a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol. The Government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending of ethanol by 2025, and HPCL and other oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

Ethanol Blending programme has been a key focus areas of the Government to achieve Aatmanirbharta in the field of energy. Due to the sustained efforts of the Government, Ethanol production capacity has seen a six times increase since 2013-14. The achievements in the course of last eight years under under Ethanol Blending Program & Biofuels Program have not only augmented India’s energy security but have also resulted in a host of other benefits including reduction of 318 Lakh Metric Tonnes of CO2 emissions and foreign exchange savings of around Rs 54,000 crore. As a result, there has been payment of around Rs 81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies during 2014 to 2022 and transfer of more than Rs 49,000 crore to farmers.

Green Mobility Rally:

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi flagging off Green Mobility Rally in Bengaluru today

Primee Minister also flagged off Green Mobility Rally organised by HPCL. The Rally witnessed participation of 57 vehicles running on sustainable green energy sources viz., E20, E85, Flex Fuel, Hydrogen, Electric etc. The Rally helped in creating public awareness for the Green fuels. During the culmination program of the Rally, Hon’ble Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli during his address said that this Green Mobility Rally will help raise a lot of awareness in the Nation towards Green and Sustainable fuels. He said that Government of India’s policy push like Ethanol Blending Program and National Green Hydrogen Mission will fuel Indian economy towards its target of 5 trillion dollar economy and realizing Net Zero by 2070.