Pralhad Joshi to Address Central Geological Programming Board Meeting in Delhi

Geological Survey of India (GSI), under the Ministry of Mines will be organizing the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting at ICAR, Pusa, New Delhi on 09th February 2023. Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi will be the Chief Guest and Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State for Mines, Coal and Railways will be the Guest of Honor.

The one-day meeting to be held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Mines Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, will be attended by Dr.S. Raju, Director General, GSI and other senior functionaries of different Ministries, State Directorates of Mining & Geology, PSUs, representatives from private mining industry, Mining associations and other stakeholders.

Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi will hand over sixteen resource bearing Geological Reports (G2 & G3 stage) of commodities like copper, bauxite, potash, limestone, vanadium, lithium, molybdenum, copper, gold and manganese to the representatives of the State DGMs of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Along with this, 35 Geological Memorandums are to be handed over to the States of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. These potential blocks consist of mineral commodities like base metal, bauxite, phosphorite, limestone, graphite, gold, nickel, chromium, iron, manganese and PGE. Seventeen reports of exploration of Coal and Lignite are to be handed over to the Coal Ministry during the meeting.

Review of follow-up action on the agenda items of 61st CGPB Meeting as well as the new agenda items proposed by the stake holders will be discussed amongst the members of the Board during the meeting.

GSI has formulated about 966 scientific programs for the year 2023-24, which includes 318 programs under mineral exploration. Thrust has been given on exploration of strategic – critical and fertilizer minerals. About 111 programs having high socio-economic impact have been proposed under Public Good Geosciences. Last year, during the ensuing operation for 2023-24, GSI has formulated about 967 scientific programme for the year 2022-23 that includes 319 programs under mineral exploration including 12 marine mineral investigation programs.

During 2023-24 out of 966 projects, GSI is going to take up 20 programmes at the request of State Governments. 37 programmes are in collaboration with Universities / agencies / under sponsorship of different authorities.

An exhibition showcasing the legacy and achievements of GSI in the sphere of baseline geoscience data collection, mineral exploration and natural hazard studies such as landslides and earthquakes, aero-geophysical techniques being applied by the GSI vendors (both Indian and Global firms) in India, mining technologies by HZL, techniques being used by the private accredited exploration agencies and release of strategically important publications are the other highlights of CGPB 62nd meeting.